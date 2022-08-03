Blubrry Announces Partnership To Train Podcasters

Podcast hosting company Blubrry is partnering with PodRocket Academy [ProudMouth] to provide Blubrry hosting customers with a free membership to the PodRocket Academy’s podcast instruction.

“We’re freaking jazzed to offer this to Blubrry customers,” said Matt Halloran, chief relationship officer at ProudMouth, PodRocket Academy instructor, and host of Top Advisor Marketing Podcast. “This is what we do. We’ve produced and published over 5,000 episodes in just five years. Now, we’re giving away the exact strategies our clients are using to run successful podcasts that attract fans and generate revenue.”

The PodRocket Academy comprises on-demand videos and instructional materials, office hours and guidance from podcast producers and marketers. Blubrry Podcasting hosting customers will receive a complimentary membership to enjoy the free level of the PodRocket Academy. ProudMouth also provides a 20% lifetime discount to the PodRocket Academy’s intermediate and advanced annual memberships.

“Educational trusted resources are critical in helping podcasters grow their shows,” said Todd Cochrane, CEO of Blubrry Podcasting. “We’ve seen the ProudMouth team build a course-set of podcast fundamentals and best practices that we trust. With a bonus of Blubrry hosting training, their training academy will allow Blubrry podcasters to get the training that I endorse.”