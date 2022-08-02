Derek Falter Joins Cumulus

Derek Falter is the new Vice President/Market Manager of Cumulus Grand Rapids and Cumulus Muskegon. Walter leaves Curtis Media Group where he was Regional Vice President, Eastern Region.

“Derek is a proven leader who has a passion for the impact that local audio brands have in a community and an appreciation for the growth potential of complementing that impact with digital solutions for audiences and local businesses,” said Bob Walker, President, Cumulus Operations. “We are excited to welcome He and his family are also proud Midwesterners and excited to get back to this region.”

“I’m beyond excited about the opportunity the leadership team at Cumulus Media is giving me to work alongside the dynamic crews in Grand Rapids and Muskegon,” said Falter.

Cumulus Media owns and operates eight radio stations in West Michigan.