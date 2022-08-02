Williams Back On The Air After Investigation

Greg Williams is back hosting mornings on Audacy’s Power 93.5 in Wichita after an internal investigation into a sexual harassment allegation made against him by a former co-worker.

A spokesperson for Audacity told the ABC affiliate in Wichita: “Based on findings from our internal investigation and working with local law enforcement, Greg Williams has returned to Power 93.5 airwaves.“

Williams was taken off the air in last month after mid-July after Johnny Starks accused Williams of harassing him in a bathroom at the radio station. Starks says the station let him go one day later when a manager told him he wasn’t a good fit for the station.

The TV also reported a statement from Williams’ attorney Donald Peterson: “We are pleased that the Wichita Police Department determined there was no crime to prosecute. We are not surprised by this outcome, as Mr. Williams did not do the things he has been accused of doing. Mr. Williams is grateful to be back on the air and for the vocal support of those who know him best — his family, friends and many loyal listeners.”