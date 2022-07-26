Promotion At Radio Milwaukee

Kenny Perez has been named as Assistant Program Director and Afternoon Drive Host on WYMS-FM in Milwaukee. His resume includes five years as Audio Production Manager at the station and six years on the air at the University of Wisconsin’s WSUW-FM.

“Throughout his five years at Radio Milwaukee, Kenny has grown into a leader on and off the airwaves,” said Dori Zori, PD. “His infectious enthusiasm for music and our mission makes him the perfect candidate for this position and I can’t wait to work alongside him in programming 88Nine.”

“Becoming the 88Nine Assistant Program Director and Afternoon Drive Host means the world to me; I am more than ready to deepen my connection with all of Milwaukee’s communities,” said Perez. “I love this city, care about our local artists and make time to listen to what they need from 88Nine.”

Perez will continue to host the specialty program “In the Mix” broadcast on the station and Radio Milwaukee’s new Urban Alternative channel, HYFIN (WYMS-88.9FM HD2).