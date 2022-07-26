Kelbin Live Moves To Charlotte

Kelbin Live has been named Executive Producer for the “Miguel & Holly” morning show on WHQC-FM Charlotte, NC. He joins iHeartMedia Charlotte from Cox Media Group’s WFLC-FM in Miami.

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome Kelbin to iHeartMedia Charlotte,” said A.J., SVP Programming, Charlotte/Raleigh. “His talent, experience and exuberance will be a wonderful addition to our HITS 96.1 team.” We are delighted to have someone with his talent and experience levels take on this newly created role with our morning show.”

“For years, I’ve been a big fan of “Miguel & Holly” and how they have been successful at creating a safe space for authentic and fun conversations while simultaneously providing compelling and engaging content with substance,” said Live. “To say that I am honored that iHeartMedia has asked me to come on board as Executive Producer would be an understatement.”