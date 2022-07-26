Woody Show Hits Norfolk

“The Woody Show” can now be heard on WROX-FM in Norfolk, VA. The Sinclair Communications station is the latest affiliate to pick-up the Premier Networks syndicated show.

“We’re thrilled to be carrying ‘The Woody Show’ on 96X,” said Nick Chappell, PD. “The show is funny, relatable, and gives listeners entertaining and compelling content to listen to on their morning drive to work. It’s a great fit and we’re confident our listeners will love it.”

“I feel confident saying that the public never saw this coming, and now that we’re here, don’t want it,” said Woody. “But I appreciate Bob Sinclair, Nick Chappell and the team at 96X for knowing what Norfolk needs better than its own citizens do.”