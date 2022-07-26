New iHeart San Diego Market President

Noreen Ippolito has been named Market President for iHeartMedia San Diego, California. Ippolito, who has been with the company for nearly 30 years, succeeds Melissa Forrest, who will transition into a consultant role.

“I’m beyond grateful to the leadership team at iHeartMedia for entrusting me with some of the leading iHeart markets in the country,” said Ippolito. “iHeartMedia San Diego/Riverside is well positioned with exceptional programming, incredible talent and a culture built on respect, inclusion and success.”

“Noreen is an incredible talent with an outstanding track record. She has strong business acumen and understands how to build and cultivate high performing teams,” said Tom McConnell, Division President for iHeartMedia Markets Group. “She is the perfect choice to lead our San Diego and Riverside markets.”

When she takes over on July 31, she will oversee 13 stations in the San Diego/Riverside CA markets. Ippolito most recently served as SVP Sales for the San Diego and Riverside markets.