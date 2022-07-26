Selling Vinyl For Charity

WHBC AM/FM in Canton, Ohio raised $1,978 for charity from a two-day sale of records donated by listeners. The money will go to “Wishes Can Happen”, a local organization that helps grant wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses.

The ‘pop-up’ shop was created in the garage of the station’s historic building in the downtown area of the “Hall of Fame” city. Station Production Director Chad Jensen was behind the effort, that encouraged listeners to the Alpha Media station to drop off their old vinyl for charity.

“When you have a passionate team, a love of vinyl, and a great cause- it was no surprise it was a huge success,” said Larry Gawthrop, Market President. “The listener’s donations were amazing and every box that came in was like finding a treasure.”

The money from the first-ever event will be thrown into the ‘hopper’ of donations that will be raised in the upcoming 15th Annual “Wish-A-Thon.” The stations will take part in a 36-hour radiothon broadcast August 11-12.