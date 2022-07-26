VSiN In Asheville, NC

ESPN Asheville has added some VSiN, The Sports Betting Network content to the lineup. ESPN Asheville is carried on WPEK-AM, WMXF-AM and translator 92.9 FM.

ESPN Asheville will air “Rush Hour” weeknights as well as “Lombardi Line”, on Saturday and Sunday.

“We’re thrilled to add The Rush Hour and The Lombardi Line to our lineup! Sports betting is really hot right now and getting the latest information and breaking news is critical for our listeners who are looking to have some fun with sports wagering,” said Brian Hall, SVP Programming.