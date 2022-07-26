Steele Racks up Another Honor

The Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio organization has announced Patty Steele, co-host of the WCBS-FM Morning Drive with Scott Shannon, as the recipient of the 8th annual 2022 MIW Airblazer Award.

The award will be presented to Steele during the Morning Show Boot Camp on Thursday, August 18th in Chicago.

Steele has worked alongside some of radio’s most iconic personalities such as Elvis Duran; Scott Shannon; Danny Bonaduce; and John Lander at many of the most well-known radio stations in America. Among them, New York’s Z100; WPLJ, WOR, and currently at CBS-FM and WCBS Newsradio 880. At CBS-FM, she is once again teamed up with Radio Hall of Famer, Scott Shannon. She was also named to Radio Ink’s Most Influential Women in Radio list in 2022.

“I can’t tell you how proud and delighted I am to be chosen as this year’s recipient of the Airblazer Award,” says Patty Steele. “My passion for radio and for the young women coming up in this business make this a truly special honor. And being chosen by DeDe is icing on the cake. She is a survivor and a thriver in our ever-changing business.”

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff adds, “It’s such a privilege to be the conduit for this very special award recognizing top on-air talent. Congratulations to Patty Steele. A wonderful talent and an even better human.”

2021 MIW Airblazer DeDe McGuire, host of the nationally syndicated ‘DeDe in the Morning’ comments, “It is my honor to select Patty Steele as the next recipient of the MIW Airblazer Award. Patty has worked on some of the most successful radio shows alongside some of the biggest names in our industry, but it is her voice, her humor, and insights that were key to the successes of these shows on some of the country’s most legendary stations. So many of us in the industry admire her ability to always be the best and work through difficult times both personally and professionally. She always comes out on top.”

In addition to DeDe, previous MIW Airblazers include Angela Yee (2020), Kellie Rasberry (2019), Mercedes Martinez (2018), Roula Christie (2017), Angie Martinez (2016), and Ellen K (2015).

In April, Patty Steele was one of 13 podcasters to receive a 2022 Gracie Award for her series The Deep 6. The award-winning two-part episode featured Steele’s interview with her 26-year-old son Jake about his heroin addiction and his journey to recovery. It has generated such significant audience response, that three Audacy-owned radio stations also aired the show.