Another Step Toward Accepting Pot Revenue

The Secure and Fair Enforcement Advertising Act has been introduced in the Senate. New Mexico Senator Ben Ray Lujan’s legislation would clarify that local broadcasters may air cannabis ads in states where it is legal without the threat of administrative action from the FCC.

The radio industry has been hesitant to take money from legal marijuana sellers because it is still a federal crime to sell it. And, with radio licenses being granted by the federal government, owners are being advised to play it safe, and not to put their license in jeopardy. That hasn’t stopped other media platforms, not regulated by the government from taking the money, leaving radio out in the cold again.

In response to the measure NAB President/CEO Curtis LeGeyt said, “”Due to outdated government regulations, only local radio and television broadcasters face legal exposure for advertising cannabis products permitted under state law. The SAFE Advertising Act would finally level the playing field and create necessary regulatory certainty for broadcasters. We thank Sen. Luján for his leadership on this issue and we will continue working with policymakers to ensure there is a permanent resolution to this competitive disparity.”

David Donovan, President of the NY State Broadcasters Association added, “We applaud Senator Lujan’s efforts to allow local radio and television broadcasters to accept cannabis advertisements consistent with the law of the state in which they are licensed. Local broadcasters are unable to accept these cannabis advertisements because they are licensed by the Federal Communications Commission. We look forward to working with Sen. Lujan’s office to move this important legislation forward.”