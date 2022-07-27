$8.4 Billion to Be Spent on Political This Fall

That’s according to a Kantar CMAG forecast for the upcoming mid-term elections. During this cycle nearly 40 Governor’s races are in play, 35 U.S. Senate seats and all 435 House seats. Add all the local elections on top of that and the money will be flowing in every direction.

Forbes interviewed Kantar CMAG Vice President Steve Passwaiter who says Broadcast TV will, once again get the bulk of the money in this election with over $4 billion of the $8.4 billion on the table. “The growth story in 2022 really comes with the emergence of ad supported streaming platforms. Projections for this form of media are likely to be close to or equal to cable TV’s totals this year. There’s a lot of belief being shown in this platform by political buyers. It’s got targeting capabilities and a growing audience that’s helping buyers offset the losses in viewers available on linear TV. It also has a generally different audience made up of younger viewers.”

Passwaiter went on to say that social media platforms have soured in recent quarters but still remain an important piece of the pie in campaigns. ” Despite the grumbling, they’ve become a permanent part of the advertising mix even if some of these social media players don’t have all the usefulness they once had for campaigns.”

Read the entire Forbes interview with Passwaiter HERE.