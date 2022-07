Skywalker has added another radio station to his voice tracking line-up. He is now heard on WNTB-FM in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The 7 p.m. to Midnight shift on 93.7 The Dude is the 9th voice track client station for Skywalker.

He works full time as the Assistant Program Director and PM Drive host for WSPK-FM in Poughkeepsie, New York.