There’s A Fight Inside The Radio Industry

And The FCC is the referee. On one side is the NAB and the broadcasters pushing the organization to oppose a proposal for geo-targeting. On the other side is GeoBroadcast Solutions, the company pushing the idea, and the broadcasters supporting their plan.

Yesterday we reported that GeoBroadcast had produced a list of 59 companies in favor of its plan to modify an FCC rule to allow stations, if they choose, to target smaller communities with programming and ads, for up to 5 minutes per hour, using FM boosters. Those broadcasters say they want NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt to change his position, which is opposing the proposed GeoBroadcast rule change.

The NAB quickly jumped on that, calling what GeoBroadcast sent out “form letters.” “As member driven organizations, the NAB and state broadcasters associations are tasked with ensuring local broadcasters’ voices are heard by policymakers. Our members are vehemently opposed to ZoneCasting. In fact, NAB’s Radio Board of Directors – who represent stations large and small across the country – voted to affirm this position, with no dissenting votes.”

That comment came from NAB spokesperson Alex Siciliano who went on to say that, “Unlike the form letters filed by the other side, radio broadcasters of all sizes in small, medium and large markets from across the country have devoted the time and resources to file substantive comments with the FCC strongly urging the Commission not to authorize ZoneCasting.”

GeoBroadcast says the new technology would enable the radio industry to finally join other media in the 21st century enabling more targeted content and advertising to reach specific local audiences. Tests have been conducted at KSJO-FM 92.3 in San Jose and at WRBJ-FM in Jackson and GeoBroadcast says they were successful with no interference. The company believes broadcasters opposed to their technology are worried they will lose revenue from advertisers that would be geo-targeted. Advertisers, they say, that cannot now afford the higher rates on the radio stations in their markets.

Siciliano went on to say that the NAB, state broadcaster associations from across the country and an overwhelming number of large and small radio broadcasters have serious concerns with ZoneCasting technology. “Even GeoBroadcast Solutions’ own testing shows that ZoneCasting will disrupt local radio stations’ ability to serve listeners. GBS has conveniently avoided disclosing the substantial cost of its proprietary technology that many broadcasters simply could not afford. NAB supports innovation that enables broadcasters to better serve their communities and a regulatory framework that provides local radio stations with the freedom to thrive in the future. We strongly urge the FCC to reject GBS’s request to allow ZoneCasting, which achieves neither of these objectives and would have devastating consequences for the long-term viability of local radio.”

We asked the NAB of a specific list of the broadcasters they say are opposed to the rule change. Here’s the list they provided:

Woof Boom Radio LLC

Urban One Inc.

New York Public Radio

Press Communications LLC

Midway Broadcasting Corp

Alpha Media LLC

REC Networks

Connoisseur Media

Neuhoff Communications

Davis Broadcasting Inc.

Ohana Media Group, LLC

Riverfront Broadcasting LLC

Bootstrap Broadcasting, LLC

Bryan Broadcasting Corporation

Dana Communications Corporation

Exponent Broadcasting, Inc.

First Natchez Radio Group, Inc. d/b/a/ Listen Up Y’all Media

Radio Jones, LLC

Tri-State Communications, Inc.

Withers Broadcasting.

Cromwell Group Inc.

The FCC will ultimately decide whether the rule is modified to allow geo-targeting or it is not.