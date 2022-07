The Kyiv Independent is reporting that hackers attacked one of Ukraine’s largest radio networks and broadcast President Volodymyr Zelensky was in the hospital and had turned over his duties as President.

Zelensky blamed the hack on Russia and posted a video on his Instagram page that he was fine, in the office, and the report was fake news. Although it gets very little attention these days in the United States press Ukraine is still locked in a war with Russia.

Read the full story HERE.