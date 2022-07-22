Ken Matthews Syndication Ends Abruptly

Talk Media Networks launched Matthews into syndication 7 months ago. As of last week, that relationship was over. Here’s what Talk Media Networks CEO Josh Leng had to say about the Matthews program.

Ken Matthews’ syndication agreement with Talk Media Network has been terminated. There will be no further comment.

Josh Leng

CEO

Talk Media Networks

We heard from one affiliate who said, “All the syndicator says is that Ken did something shocking so they ended his contract with him.”

We were unable to reach Ken for a comment about what happened. Here’s what he posted to his Twitter feed five days ago:

Matthews is still listed on the WHP-AM (Harrisburg) website as host of the 3P-6P slot on the iHeart station. WHP is Matthews’ home base station.

Matthews was a frequent guest host on the late Rush Limbaugh’s nationally syndicated program over the years.