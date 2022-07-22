This Radio Guy Is Now A Successful Podcaster

Eric Zane has been fired from radio a couple of times, first in 2016 and again in 2019. It was the 2019 departure from WBBL-FM in Western Michigan that got him into Podcasting.

Zane, who was part of the just concluded “How to Make Real Money Podcasting”, two-day virtual event, talked about how he is happily generating revenue for he and his family by doing what he knows, being a great host and creating great content.

“When I first started with Patreon I had about 400 members that I would charge $5.00 a month for access to the audio of the show. I charged $10.00 a month for the audio and video and the ability to participate in the live streams of the show. Eventually that leveled out at around 250, but that was enough to make my house payment and when you are an old radio guy trying to make ends meet, that’s great! That’s what we live for.”

Another revenue stream was signing up local advertisers. Analytics from his hosting platform (RedCircle) gave him data that showed 35% of the people that listen to the show were in Western Michigan, the ‘old stomping ground’ of his one-time radio footprint.

“That is enough of an audience that I can print out my little sales sheet just like a radio sales staff does. I had all the tools at my disposal, because it was up here in my head. It’s just a matter of putting a little elbow grease into it. That old rust belt work ethic and get to it.”

His rates are affordable.

“I usually keep it in the 20’s some people have more elaborate marketing schedule, so they are on every single day’s podcast schedule. I price it fair and low enough that I can get the ‘mom and pops’ that couldn’t afford a radio show. I have some people that are paying me 22 to 25 hundred dollars a quarter; some people pay me a thousand bucks a quarter. There is never pressure, I don’t even know why I settled on that dollar amount. Frankly everything is great so what do I care? I’m not getting overly greedy on this.”

Eric Zane is the brand, and just like a successful radio campaign, he makes sure his brand is known for the content. The free portion of his podcast along with the video element drives listeners to the pay portion of the program where additional content is promised.

“I put the first part of the program on all social media platforms; but then after about 15 minutes I say goodbye to everybody on Facebook, You Tube and Twitter and tell the audience that if you want this uninterrupted you have to sign up on Twitch.”

“I’m not a Twitch Partner yet where you can get a small portion of the platform ad revenue. I am a Twitch Affiliate though. That allows me to encourage the audience to sign up as a subscriber and they can do that for free through an Amazon Prime account. When they do that, I get five bucks. Subscribers don’t get any interruptions during the feed.”

So, Zane has multiple revenue streams: Patreon, T-shirt sales, Local Advertising, Twitch and Cameo.

“I am the cheapest person on Cameo…it’s like 15 bucks, but there have been enough people interested in me.”

On Cameo.com Zane’s profile reads- ‘Hire me and have me insult you! I can tell your husband to “get out!” I can tell your loved ones you’re pregnant. How about me telling your parents you’re joining isis? Let me do this! ‘

He points out that he has done good, praising or congratulatory Cameos. “I’ve done good ones…but it is whatever the people want me to do. It’s fun and it gets my name out there.”

And if a radio gig came knocking? Zane isn’t shy about saying he would love it. “I want to be on the radio…I’m not a podcaster who hates radio…radio is still what I like.”

But there would probably be a caveat to return to the OTA radio world, and that would be to continue “The Eric Zane Show” podcast.

You can catch Eric Zane and others with actionable ideas, tips and secrets on “How to Make Real Money Podcasting” by signing up HERE for the 10-hour conference on-demand.