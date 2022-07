The Cumulus Broadcast building in Indianapolis was hit by a truck. No one in the building was injured, but the driver of the truck was transported to the hospital.

The building houses radio stations WFMS, WJJK, WNDX, WNTR, WXNT and WZPL. The truck careened off of I-465 and went down an embankment in the Northeast corner of the ‘Circle City.’

More on the July 21 crash can be found Here.