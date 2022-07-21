Women In Song & Conversation

“SHEROES” aims to amplify women’s voices with songs, in-depth interviews, live tapings, roundtables and more. The weekly program is created and hosted by longtime syndicated public radio personality Carmel Holt.

“‘Women in Music’ and ‘Female Artists’ are longstanding labels that categorize by gender, part of a long history of systemic inequality and discrimination in the music industry as a whole,” said Holt. “Wherever you look, or listen, the statistics showing gender inequality across the board in music, from festival line-ups to journalism, to the Grammy’s and beyond, are staggering.”

The premiere episode of the SHEROES podcast features Holt’s recent conversation with Angel Olsen, discussing gender and equality, the different styles of patriarchy, coming out, navigating men’s expectations when working with women, and what it’s like to be an AFAB, queer musician today.