Michigan Homegrown Music

Michigan based Blarney Stone Broadcasting is launching a locally produced program featuring homegrown Michigan music. The one-hour program will be hosted by Ida Reed on a three-station simulcast network in Northern Michigan.

“We believe in Michigan musicians, and we’re thrilled to continue to provide a platform for them to be heard on the radio and across the universe with on-line streaming and podcasts,” said Sheryl Coyne, President Blarney Stone Broadcasting. “Ida Reed’s knowledge and passion provide the perfect fit to highlight and entertain music enthusiasts with a highlight on our beautiful state and its incredibility talented musicians.”

“I am excited to bring my industry knowledge and a different perspective to showcasing all of the amazing musical talent and people here in Michigan,” said Reed.