New Music Chart Website

Pandora has unveiled a new music charts website. The new Pandora charts site features its three main music charts: Top Thumb Hundred, Top Spins, and Trendsetters, updated weekly.

-Top Thumb Hundred: newest chart ranks new releases based on the number of thumbs up received from listeners.

-Top Spins: ranks the top hundred spinning songs on Pandora. Tracks are removed after 16 weeks to keep the chart fresh, unless they’re still climbing in position, which we call a “hot streak.”

-Trendsetters: ranks emerging artists (any artist our algorithm considers to not yet be “mainstream”) based on the number of users who are adding that artist’s station.

The new music charts website can be found at: PandoraCharts.com