A Third Market For Desert Mountain

Desert Mountain Broadcasting and The Associated Students of Montana Tech have announced the signing of an Asset Purchase Agreement. Desert Mountain Broadcasting will acquire KMSM-FM in Butte, MT.

“As we grow the company and continue our market expansion plan, we are excited to purchase this legendary station from MT Tech,” said Cameron Maxwell, Desert Mountain Broadcasting, President & CEO. “As they pass the torch to us, we are committed to serving the Butte area with intriguing local content and information. We look forward to working with the Butte community for years to come.”

Subject to FCC approval, this will be the company’s fourth purchase in four years and expands the group into its third market. The agreement is expected to close withing 90 days.