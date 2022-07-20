Can Country Radio Be Saved?

The next installment of CRS360, “How Country Radio Can Save Itself”, is set for Wednesday, July 27. John Shomby will moderate the discussion featuring a panel of industry professionals.

“This conversation started at CRS when John Shomby threw down the gauntlet to Country radio, but it didn’t end there. Dozens of CRS attendees volunteered to be part of an industry-wide think tank,” said RJ Curtis, CRS Executive Director. “These pros from all segments of the industry have been brainstorming since February and are ready to share some of what they’ve identified as success opportunities for the format we all care about.”

Registration information can be found Here.