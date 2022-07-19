KORA-FM Announces New PD

Keith James “Fish” is the new Program Director at KORA-FM in Bryan-College Station, Texas. Brazos Valley Communications GM John Siegler said, ” Keith brings a passion and appreciation for local radio and its role in bringing communities, organizations and people together.”

Fish will also host Afternoon Drive. He most recently served as Morning Show Host at 95.9 The Ranch in Ft. Worth and Program Director/Morning Show Host at 106.9 The Ranch in Corsicana. Previously Keith was PM Drive host for Westwood One’s Classic Rock format, Mornings at 104.5 KZEP in San Antonio, Mornings/APD at KRBQ/KLFX in Waco/Killeen, and Program Director of country KOUL Corpus Christi, Texas.