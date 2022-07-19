iHeart Launches Family Feud Podcast

Family Feud in Australia is making the move from TV to podcasts with the launch of Family Feud The Podcast, from ARN’s iHeartPodcast Network Australia, the KIIS Network and Fremantle.

Hosted by comedian, actor and TV personality, Peter Helliar, the new series is based on one of the world’s most popular game shows, Family Feud. Each episode features two of Australia’s funniest celebrities as they fight for glory.

Helliar said, “Family Feud has been a family favorite for decades in Australia. I’m excited to be taking such a beloved television show and giving it new life as a podcast. What makes this show so fun is that you can enjoy it alone or play along as you go if you’re listening with other people. So, if you’re hitting the road with family or mates, be sure to listen in for some healthy competition to get the road trip started!”