BIN Lands Chicago Affiliate

Black Information Network has launched on WMFN-AM in Chicago. To celebrate the launch of BIN 640 AM The Willis Tower Building will display a special lighting design.

“BIN: Black Information Network celebrated its second anniversary on June 30th, and the launch of Chicago’s 640 AM is a major milestone for the network,” said Tony Coles, President of Black Information Network. “BIN brings Chicago the most trusted full-time news network for both local and national news by and for the Black community, and we’re looking forward to the network’s impact in the community for years to come.”

“The launch of Chicago’s BIN 640 AM represents our continued commitment to inform, empower and impact the local Black community, said Matt Scarano, President, iHeartMedia Chicago’s Region. “BIN 640 AM is a tremendous complement to iHeartMedia Chicago’s collection of station brands and represents a significant moment for our community.”