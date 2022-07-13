Meruelo Adds New Artist Shows

Power 106 Los Angeles and Rolling Loud have announced a new music multi-platform programming partnership that showcases new Hip-Hop releases and emerging Hip Hop artists with SATURDAY NIGHT LOUD, LOUD @ 2 and THE LOUD REPORT. The new programming will be hosted by Power 106’s DJ Carisma.

SATURDAY NIGHT LOUD and the new LOUD programming launches Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 9 p.m. – midnight.

“This strategic content partnership is the next natural step of an existing and very productive relationship with Team Rolling Loud and Live Nation!” stated Otto Padron, President and CEO of Meruelo Media. “LA is about to get even more LOUD!’

Haz Montana, VP of Audio Brands at Meruelo Media added “This Power 106 partnership with Rolling Loud is the pairing of two world-class and iconic Hip Hop brands. Not only will this relationship deliver unique and exclusive content, but it drives cultural exposure to the hottest and next waves of artists. DJ Carisma will be a trusted ambassador to this initiative.”

DJ Carisma said, “I’m super excited to be teaming up with Rolling Loud, the biggest hip hop music festival in the world! Can’t wait to break new music, artists and I will be bringing y’all the hottest interviews with the hottest new artists in the game!”

Carisma hosts SATURDAY NIGHT LOUD every Saturday from 9p – 12a. Carisma and Power 106 midday host, Bryhana, deliver breaking new music every Tuesday with LOUD @ 2. The latest in Hip Hop news airs Fridays with THE LOUD REPORT; airing morning drive, middays, and nights.