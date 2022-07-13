Are You Just Going to Take This?

Let’s face it, SiriusXM has done a much better job at marketing their service to consumers than the radio industry has. Yesterday this SiriusXM marketing e-mail was sent out to consumers taking a direct shot at all of you. Are you going to do anything about it or just take the punch to the head and let it go?

While we hear how radio is the number one reach medium, how over 90% of Americans spend time with radio, how the 18-34 demo isn’t abandoning us, how radio is free and still easy to use in the car, how radio punches below it’s weight class, most of that is done inside our own house, to each other.

What we haven’t seen is a consistent national marketing campaign, month after month, year after year, marketing radio and its importance to local communities, or the companionship our personalities (local or national) bring to the listeners every day.

And, not just a PSA we play on our own radio stations at 3AM. You know, the kind of frequency our salespeople tell advertisers they need to follow if they expect their campaigns to work on our stations.

SiriusXM shouldn’t be allowed to just get away with telling consumers they are wasting their time with your radio stations. But is anyone in radio going to actually stand up and say, I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore.

