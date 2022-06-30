New Louis Armstrong Podcast Launches

Drop Biscuit Studios Co-Managing Partner, Mike Agovino announced the launch of a first-person biopic on the life of Louis Armstrong. POPS stars Reno Wilson and chronicles the life of Louis Armstrong. Wilson recently portrayed Armstrong in the 2020 motion picture, Bolden.

New Orleans & Company, the official destination marketing and sales organization for the New Orleans tourism industry has partnered with DBS as the exclusive sponsor of POPS.

POPS was written and narrated by Mark Ramsey and engineered by podcast sound designer Jeff Schmidt.

Agovino said, “POPS is an important story about a man who made great contributions to our country and to the city he loved, New Orleans. We are extremely proud to have New Orleans & Company join with us to share his incredible story.

“Louis Armstrong is a larger-than-life native son of New Orleans who continues to embody the very essence of jazz and a true sense of place that imbues the unmistakable culture of our city,” said Stephen Perry, President and CEO, New Orleans & Company.

“We are honored to partner with Drop Biscuit Studios in bringing to the market their podcast that so richly tells the story of the musical legend’s life and legacy through the voice of the gifted Reno Wilson who captures the essence of Louis “Pops” Armstrong so beautifully.”

Listen to Episode #1 HERE.