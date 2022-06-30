Joyner Foundation and Bet MGM Partner

The Tom Joyner Foundation and BetMGM are partnering to offer an Executive Series to Historically Black Colleges and Universities nationwide. The partnership will offer HBCU students the opportunity to network with BetMGM executives to navigate the recruitment process and prepare for careers at the company after graduation.

“Our goal has been to keep students in school, and it is critical that we ensure their success after graduation through phenomenal partnerships with organizations such as BetMGM,” said Joyner, Founder of The Tom Joyner Foundation.

The Executive Series will consist of executive-student panels, professional resume critiques, and job interview preparation. The workshops will help graduating seniors pursue roles successfully in HR, Finance, Legal, Marketing, Product Design, and more.

Adam Greenblatt, Chief Executive Officer, BetMGM said, “We’re proud to partner with The Tom Joyner Foundation in working with HBCU students to help them identify pathways to successful careers. Our goal at BetMGM is to promote equitable candidate experiences and an inclusive working environment.”