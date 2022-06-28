New NPR Promotion

Yolanda Sangweni is the new Vice President of Programming and New Content Development for NPR. She came to NPR in 2020 from Luminary, where she was the Director of Programming and Editorial.

“Yolanda is a caring, dynamic content leader who has already moved NPR forward in so many ways. She has overseen award-winning work, built high-functioning teams, and crafted initiatives that will be transformational in our efforts to make NPR relevant to new audiences traditionally under-served by public media,” said Anya Grundmann, SVP Programming and Audience Development.

“I am so excited to take on this new role,” said Sangweni. “It’s such an incredible opportunity to bring more stories and voices to NPR. I hope to expand NPR’s programming in a way that is rich in nuance, culturally-resonant, with a high standard of excellence.”