Baka Boyz Back In Bakersfield

“The Baka Boyz” have joined Forge 103.9 (KBDS-FM) in Bakersfield. The daily Afternoon Drive show is the result of a partnership of Compass Media Networks and Oceanic Tradewinds.

“The Baka Boyz” (aka Eric and Nick Vidal) are happy to be back home. “Not many people know that the Baka Boyz name was inspired because we got our start in Bakersfield. We were the Bakersfield Boyz. It means so much to us to be heard back home on The Forge.”

“We are excited to welcome the Baka Boyz to Forge! This show is the perfect complement to our unique format,” said Maria Barquin, PD. “We know Bakersfield is the Baka home and listeners are going to love them as much as we do!”