KDKA-FM Adds To Morning Show

NFL veteran Dorin Dickerson is moving to mornings on 93.7 The Fan (KDKA-FM) in Pittsburgh. Dickerson will join “The Fan Morning Show” alongside co-hosts Colin Dunlap and Chris Mack, weekdays beginning August 1.

“Excited is an understatement…I didn’t know what my purpose was after I retired from the NFL,” said Dickerson. “Five years ago, I found myself sitting in the 93.7 The Fan studio doing a three-hour show, and immediately fell in love with sports radio. I plan to bring positive energy, experience, and fun to ‘The Fan Morning Show.’ I can’t wait.”

Dickerson played six seasons in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, and Tennessee Titans. He joined the station in February 2017 as an on-air personality.