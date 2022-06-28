A Better Read On Podcast Metrics

Beginning in July Edison Podcast Metrics will increase its sample sized by 150%. The increase will mean five-thousand interviews of podcast listeners in the US will be conducted each quarter.

“While we are already delivering data based on a very large sample size, Edison Podcast Metrics clients will now be receiving much more granular data,” said Melissa Kiesche, Edison Research Senior VP. “The 20,000 completed interviews each year going forward on top of the tens of thousands of interviews we have completed since we started the service, will give us a storehouse of information on podcast listening that the podcasting industry can leverage to generate more advertising and insights.”

Edison Podcast Metrics is a survey of weekly podcast listeners from Edison Research, the leading name in audio research. Surveys are performed every day. Respondents report their listening on an unaided basis to all podcasts they listened to in the last week. The service is

This significant increase in sample size will allow Edison Podcast Metrics to have the ability to examine more cuts of the data, to generate detailed data on far more shows, and will lead to more frequent reporting.