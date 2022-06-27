ABC Helps Affiliates on The 4th

ABC Audio will provide three specials to affiliates to air over the July Fourth weekend: an ABC News special exploring activities for summer fun; a rock and classics special presented by Speakeasy; and a country special hosted by country music star Jimmie Allen.

ABC News Radio presents “Press Play,” hosted by entertainment correspondent Jason Nathanson, a three-hour special taking listeners along as Nathanson and ABC News correspondents venture across the country thrill-seeking and learning new skills. The ABC News team straps into an exhilarating new rollercoaster, takes Ukulele lessons from a master and experiences a luxury camping trip. “Press Play” also highlights an iconic concert venue, explores the freedom of living in an RV and more.

For music fans, Speakeasy presents “Songs of ’76,” spotlighting famous rock and classic songs that charted in 1976. ABC Audio’s Matt Wolfe hosts the special featuring music from legendary artists and bands, including Boston, Heart, David Bowie, The Runaways, Bob Seger, The Who, Fleetwood Mac, Aerosmith and more. “Songs of ‘76” also includes interviews with experts and some of the artists reflecting on the impact and influence of these popular hits.

And, country star Jimmie Allen hosts “A Down Home Fourth of July,” which highlights his new album “Tulip Drive.” The special also features country stars Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood discussing their summer plans and sharing their favorite Fourth of July memories and traditions.