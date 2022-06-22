LinkedIn Likes Audacy

Audacy has been named to LinkedIn’s inaugural Top Companies 2022: Media and Entertainment list. The list ranks the 25 best companies to grow a career in the industry.

“At Audacy, we strive to not only help propel the audio industry forward but cultivate an organization full of team members who lead that charge,” said Susan Larkin, COO. “We’re honored to have been recognized by LinkedIn on their list spotlighting media and entertainment companies and sit alongside some of our industry’s best innovators, champions and influencers. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners.”

LinkedIn looked at data across seven areas, each revealing an important element of career progression: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and educational background.

For a full list of this year’s winners can be found Here.