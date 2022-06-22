ESPN Cleveland Block Party

ESPN Cleveland is broadcasting live today from the “East Bank of The Flats” entertainment district along the Cuyahoga River. The live broadcasts from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. are all part of the Good Karma Brand station’s inaugural Block Party.

“The block party is going to be great opportunity for fans, partners, and teammates to get together after a long two years,” said Tony Rizzo, On-Air Host at the station. “I know the highlight of the day will be Aaron Goldhammer in the dunk tank!”

In addition to live show broadcasts, a second stage will host live music from a variety of local bands, vendors will sell local food and beverages, fans can participate in games with prizes, and drop their favorite ESPN Cleveland talent in the “dunk tank.”

All of Cleveland’s professional sports teams will be taking part in The Block Party. The Browns will be on-site selling single game tickets and Chomps the mascot will be in attendance. The Cavs will also be bringing their mascots and their Scream Team. While the Guardians are bringing the Racing Hot Dogs and their mascot, Slider.

All proceeds from the event, presented by MGM Northfield Park, will benefit “Muttley Crue Rescue,” an organization that rescues, cares for, and re-homes neglected, abused and/or homeless dogs.