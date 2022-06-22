Audacy Launches Web3 Sunday Radio Show

Audacy has launched “Inside Web3,” a Sunday morning program and podcast about the latest in cryptocurrency, NFTs and the Metaverse. Audacy is launching the 6A to 7A Sunday morning show on KNX News 97.1 FM in Los Angeles, ESPN 1320 (KIFM-FM) in Sacramento, 97.3 The Fan (KWFN-FM) in San Diego and KCBS All News (KCBS-AM) in San Francisco.

Hosted by Shira Lazar, the show gives listeners a weekly look at the latest headlines and interview leaders in blockchain technology.

“We’re thrilled to jump right into this rapidly growing space with the launch of ‘Inside Web3’ and give our listeners a home for smart, informative content every week,” said Jeff Federman, Regional President, Audacy Southern California. “Shira has a sharp perspective of the Web3 world, which we trust will resonate with listeners looking to learn more about everything blockchain technology related.”

“I’m super passionate about bridging the gap between early adopter movements and mainstream audiences,” said Lazar. “‘Inside Web3’ is the perfect opportunity to do just this – continue to educate communities and put a spotlight on emerging voices in the space.”

Shira Lazar is the founder and CEO of What’s Trending. In October 2018, she became the host of afternoon drive show “Let’s Go There,” weekdays on CHANNEL Q, an Audacy original station.