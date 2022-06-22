WCFW For Sale

Bushland Radio Specialties/WCFW, has filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission to sell 105.7 WCFW-FM and Translator 99.1 W256AE-FM. Magnum Media is the buyer of both stations licensed to Chippewa Falls – Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

“It had been my dream as a young boy to own a radio station. I was able to accomplish it by building WCFW from the ground up putting it on the air on my wife Pat’s birthday, October 20th, 1968,” said Roland Bushland. “Pat and I have worked together for 54 years to make WCFW successful and a great part of the Chippewa Valley. Now is the right time to turn the station over to Magnum Media, the owner of 24 other Wisconsin radio stations.”

“Rollie has played a role in our stations since my late wife, Lynn, and I started from scratch in 1991,” said Dave Magnum. “Many of the parts we have needed over the years to keep our transmitters on the air have been purchased from Rollie’s store; Bushland Radio Specialties. My daughter-in-law, Chelsey, marvels at the invoices we receive from Rollie because he meticulously writes out in cursive each part name and corresponding number. Rollie and I have probably done over a hundred small transactions with each other spanning three decades. Our perfect record with each other is making this big transaction a breeze.”

A $30,000 down payment has been made on the $600,000 purchase price.

Magnum Media operates 24 Wisconsin Radio Stations — 8 in the La Crosse market, 1 in the Green Bay market, 11 in the Madison market and 4 in the Milwaukee market.