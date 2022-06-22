Pinfield Joins Podcasting Seminar

“How To Make Real Money Podcasting” is set for July 19-20. The second annual virtual seminar has added rock journalist, broadcast personality and music executive Matt Pinfield to the line-up.

Matt Pinfield is currently found on stations across the country as host of Flashback and has been a fixture in the music scene for the past three decades. His new podcast focuses on his road to recovery and finding his way back from addiction.

“How To Make Real Money Podcasting” is a two-day virtual event featuring the experts in podcasting who know how to make money. These are strategies you will be able to implement immediately.

Created by the experts at Podcast Business Journal, Radio Ink, and Radio + Television Business Report, the seminar has a combined 65-plus years of respected industry leaders who have a legendary focus on generating income.

