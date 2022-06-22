Veteran Lexington News Anchor joins WEKU 

Sam Dick is now reporting for WEKU-FM. The return to radio comes after Dick retired from his WKYT in November after a long career anchoring at the Lexington CBS affiliate. WEKU is headquartered at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.

Dick says the opportunity to return to his roots in radio was too good to pass up.

“WEKU approached me about the opportunity to produce radio feature stories on the interesting people and places in Kentucky. I said yes. WEKU Is a growing radio news team that is producing award-winning content. This is a great opportunity for me,” Dick said.

Dick’s move out of retirement and to WEKU, Lexington’s top ranked radio news station brings him full circle as he began his journalism career in 1977 at the University of Georgia’s student radio station.

WEKU Director and General Manager Mike Savage says the station is giving Dick what he calls ‘a blank canvas’ to produce radio feature stories for the organization’s nine station network reaching more than half of the Commonwealth.

“Sam’s hiring is going to raise the profile of an already very good station. We look forward to Sam’s stories about people and places in Kentucky. He’s a great journalist and we are excited to get his stories on 88.9,” Savage said.

EKU President David McFaddin said the university is proud to have a leading NPR affiliate on campus. “To recruit someone with Sam’s pedigree to Eastern speaks to the quality of journalism being done at WEKU. It also shows the community that EKU is on the move and a place that top talent want to be a part of,” McFaddin said.