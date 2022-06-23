AWMF Holds Luncheon in NYC

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation presented the 47th Annual Gracie Awards Luncheon in New York City yesterday. The Gracie Awards were presented to honorees which were previously announced in recognition of individual achievement and outstanding programming by, for and about women in local and student television, radio and digital media.

Highlights from the show included:

AWMF Board Chair and executive vice president of The Weiss Agency Heather Cohen opened the Luncheon by acknowledging local radio, television, and student awards is the heart of the Gracies and how happy we are to be together again.

Hannah Storm, anchor of ESPN SportsCenter and five-time Gracie winner, hosted the awards. When presenting the awards for outstanding work in Local Market Radio, Storm said, "As we all know, the connection to our local communities happens through local television and radio. Breaking news, keeping us informed, uplifting moments, and understanding how we are all interconnected happens with those of you in this room."

Curb Recording artist and singer/songwriter Hannah Ellis performed “Us” along with her soon-to-be-released single “Country Can.” Ellis said, “It’s such honor to perform at the Gracie Awards this year. There is something so special about being here and celebrating accomplished and talented women!’

Presenter Kate Snow , NBC Nightly News Sunday, Anchor and NBC News Senior National Correspondent and 2022 Gracies Award recipient for Outstanding News Feature Series, referenced that not everyone understands how real journalism happens. What matters is doing your research, understanding the story, and being willing to put in the work. Which is what the people in this room do every day.

Presenter Larry O'Connor , Host, O'Connor & Company on WMAL said, "I can't imagine not working with a team led by women."

Presenter Linsey Davis , ABC News Live Prime Anchor, Weekend "World News Tonight" Anchor, and ABC News Correspondent spoke on the benefits of being a mentor. "Over the process of me being a mentor, she has helped me." She said before presenting an award to one of her own mentees.

, ABC News Live Prime Anchor, Weekend “World News Tonight” Anchor, and ABC News Correspondent spoke on the benefits of being a mentor. “Over the process of me being a mentor, she has helped me.” She said before presenting an award to one of her own mentees. Presenter Paul “Cubby” Bryant, Co-Host 7 LiteFM Morning Show with Christine Nagy, said, “I am very excited to present today especially to my morning show partner. Everyone who listens knows the Gracie-worthy content comes from her!”