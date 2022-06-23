And The Winners Are….

The 2022 Medallas De Cortez Winners were announced at the Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference, Wednesday in Miami. A celebration for the winners closed out day-one of industry’s Premier Hispanic Radio Conference.

The awards were sponsored by vCreative

Here are the 2022 winners…

Marketer of the Year

Barbara Ferreiro

CANO Health

Los Angeles, CA

Local Personality of the Year

Angelica Vale

KLLI-FM/Los Angeles, CA

Meruelo Media

Syndicated/National Personality of the Year

Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo

Shoboy Productions, Entravision

Program Director of the Year

Carlos Tobias

KRYP-FM/Portland, OR

Salem Media Group

DOS/Sales Manager of the Year

Patty Valdes

Spanish Broadcasting System

Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood, FL

General/Market Manager of the Year

Maire Mason

WSKQ-FM/New York, NY

Spanish Broadcasting System

Station of the Year

WKAQ-FM/Puerto Rico

Univision

Also a special Medallas de Cortez award of appreciation was given to The Ford Motor Company for years of excellence in marketing partnership with Hispanic radio. On hand to accept the award is Albert Collazo, Ford Hispanic Communications (pictured right)

And a special award was given to social activist and Latin Grammy winner Yotuel (pictured middle below).



The awards are named in honor of Raoul Cortez, founder of KCOR, the first Spanish-language radio station in the United States, in 1946.