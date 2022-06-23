And The Winners Are….

The 2022 Medallas De Cortez Winners were announced at the Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference, Wednesday in Miami. A celebration for the winners closed out day-one of industry’s Premier Hispanic Radio Conference.
The awards were sponsored by vCreative
Here are the 2022 winners…
Marketer of the Year
Barbara Ferreiro
CANO Health
Los Angeles, CA
Local Personality of the Year
Angelica Vale
KLLI-FM/Los Angeles, CA
Meruelo Media
Syndicated/National Personality of the Year
Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo
Shoboy Productions, Entravision
Program Director of the Year
Carlos Tobias
KRYP-FM/Portland, OR
Salem Media Group
DOS/Sales Manager of the Year
Patty Valdes
Spanish Broadcasting System
Miami-Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood, FL
General/Market Manager of the Year
Maire Mason
WSKQ-FM/New York, NY
Spanish Broadcasting System
Station of the Year
WKAQ-FM/Puerto Rico
Univision
Also a special Medallas de Cortez award of appreciation was given to The Ford Motor Company for years of excellence in marketing partnership with Hispanic radio. On hand to accept the award is Albert Collazo, Ford Hispanic Communications (pictured right)
And a special award was given to social activist and Latin Grammy winner Yotuel (pictured middle below).
The awards are named in honor of Raoul Cortez, founder of KCOR, the first Spanish-language radio station in the United States, in 1946.