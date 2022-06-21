Foundation Launches Radio Giving Day

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has announced its first annual Radio Giving Day, Wednesday, June 29 – to support radio professionals in need of financial assistance due to a critical illness, accident, or disaster.

In addition, the campaign aims to raise awareness of the charitable mission of the Broadcasters Foundation so that a radio professional in acute need can apply for aid. The Broadcasters Foundation is the only charity devoted exclusively to helping radio and TV professionals in dire circumstances.

“We need to make sure everyone working in radio stations across America is aware of what we do,” said Tim McCarthy, Co-President of the Broadcasters Foundation. “It’s a tragedy to think that one of our colleagues in need might qualify for aid but doesn’t know about us. We’re asking everyone in radio to spread the word, especially if they know someone who we might be able to help.”

The Broadcasters Foundation is encouraging radio groups and stations to implement employee donation drives in support of Radio Giving Day. Several media companies and radio station groups have already committed to helping the Radio Giving Day initiative, including Alpha Media Group, Audacy, Beasley Media Group, Connoisseur Media, Educational Media Foundation, Good Karma Brands, iHeartMedia, Independent Broadcasters Association, Premiere Networks, Salem Media Group, Skyview Satellite Network, Spanish Broadcasting System, and Townsquare Media.

“We’re very grateful to the broadcast radio companies that have joined us in support of Radio Giving Day. To date, the Broadcasters Foundation has provided financial assistance to every radio broadcaster who qualified, and that is a track record we aim to maintain,” continued McCarthy. “The requests for aid continue to increase exponentially every year. We’re asking every radio and TV professional in America to consider a donation of any size on Radio Giving Day and help us help those in our industry who need it most.”

Last year, the Broadcasters Foundation awarded $2 million in monthly and one-time emergency grants. Recipients are from all size markets and groups and a wide variety of positions, including current and former program directors, traffic managers, reporters, account executives, camera operators, production assistants, producers, board operators, promotions managers, on-air talent, and others.

To make a donation to the Broadcasters Foundation on Radio Giving Day, click here.

To apply for financial aid or make a general donation, radio and TV professionals may visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org, call 212-373-8250, or email [email protected].