New VP At Podglomerate

The Podglomerate has hired Emmy Award-winning producer Chris Boniello as its new Vice President of Production Services. Boniello has spent the past decade as a senior editor for multi-million-dollar commercial video campaigns and TV series, overseeing productions for numerous Fortune 500.

“We’re excited to have Chris lead our production arm as we grow The Podglomerate’s services for our podcast clients and move into more original productions,” said Jeff Umbro, CEO. “Chris has the perfect mix of consumer and B2B facing production background and a clear passion for sound-rich storytelling, The Podglomerate is positioned to bring more podcasts to the masses with an even higher threshold of quality and integrity.”

“Great sound design can bring an audience into a new world unlike any other media,” said Boniello. “I look forward to working with our team at The Podglomerate to amplify exciting stories to listeners new and old.”