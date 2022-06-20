United Stations is offering a one-hour Kenny Loggins radio special. The special is an audio companion to the just-released Loggins memoir titled “Still Alright.”

The one-hour commercial free radio special that covers just some of the highlights of Kenny’s career. The show has the same title as the book – “Still Alright” – and includes an exclusive interview with Kenny and many of the radio hits most closely associated with Kenny’s long and successful career.

More information on the special can be found Here.