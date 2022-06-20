ECU Extends Radio Sports Agreement

East Carolina University marketing rightsholder, Playfly Sports Properties, has extended its broadcast agreement with Inner Banks Media. The extension puts ECU Pirates football, basketball and baseball on flagship station WNCT-FM through 2027.

“We are ecstatic to continue as the radio partner for ECU and cannot wait to work with the great folks at Playfly”, said Henry Hinton, Inner Banks Media President. “As alumni and supporters of the Pirates for many years it’s a thrill to continue to be a part of it all. We are impressed with the folks from Playfly and think this is going to be an incredible partnership.”

WNCT-FM is a 100,000 station has served as the Pirates’ flagship station since 2008. The footprint covers Raleigh, southern Virginia and the North Carolina coastline.

Further details on the agreement can be found on WNCT 9 On Your Side website.