Playlist Creation Webinar

Radio programmer Guy Zapoleon will present a free webinar hosted by Benztown and P1 Media Group. “How to Create a Winning Playlist in a Streaming & Social World, Part Two” is set for Thursday, June 23, 2022.

The 30-minute webinar will cover topics including:

-With stations having more data than ever to analyze, how do programmers prioritize all this data and use it to build their weekly playlist?

-Is Music Call-Out still important?

-How radio, particularly Top 40 radio, should deal with old songs that have become vogue again and are new to many listeners.

-Is a human-curated playlist a competitive advantage for radio versus the Streamers’ algorithms?

-Why listening to new music and “using your ears” to pick hits is more important now than ever.

Guy Zapoleon, is a radio programming legend, music historian and Owner/President, Zapoleon Consulting.

You can register for the Free Webinar Here.