Anniversary For Talkers Travis & Sexton

The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show will celebrate its one-year anniversary June 21. The Premiere Networks-syndicated show debuted on more than 400 affiliates last summer.

“We’re so proud of the program Clay and Buck have developed together over the past year,” said Julie Talbott, President, Premiere Networks. “We knew they had the talent, passion and enthusiasm to deliver something new and exciting to the Talk radio format. We couldn’t be happier with the result, and we look forward to celebrating many more milestones together.”

The duo, according to Premiere Networks, is ranked in the Top 3 overall in a number of markets, including: Houston/KTRH-AM, Phoenix/KFYI-AM, Denver/KDFD-AM, San Antonio/WOAI-AM, Salt Lake City/KNRS-FM, Sacramento/KFBK-AM/FM, Austin/KLBJ-AM, Cincinnati/WKRC-AM, Columbus/WTVN-AM, Raleigh-Durham/WTKK-FM, Milwaukee/WISN-AM, Greensboro/WPTI-FM and Memphis/WREC-AM.