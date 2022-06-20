Max Changes Its Vibe

After a 72 hour loop of “Vivrant Thing” by Q-Tip, Max Media – Hampton Roads has flipped WVHT HOT 100.5 (CHR) to Urban Adults Hits 100.5 The Vibe.

“We’re excited to bring a unique, new radio format to Hampton Roads. We will be playing a massive playlist of Urban, R&B, Classic Hip-Hop, and Classic Soul in the spirit of the Adult Hits format. A ton of variety, not only in title count but musical styles. Because, why not?”, said Eddie Haskell Vice President of Operations and Programming. Anthony “Tone Hollywood” Wheeler has been tapped to be the Brand Manager for the newly launched station. Tone was most recently the midday on-air personality for the Urban AC Juggernaut 107.3 JAMZ in Greenville, SC. Tone remarked, “757 music lovers we have exactly what you have been looking for. A station that plays basically everything! All of the hits that you grew up on and love! One listen to our playlist, and you will say “WOW This is a VIBE!”